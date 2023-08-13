Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's much-awaited Amazon Prime series, Made in Heaven finally returned with its second season. The series that revolves around the lives of two wedding planners also discusses and tackles various societal issues at large. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur are often hailed for their brilliant performances, we won't be talking about them in this article. Instead, we'll focus on a key player from their team - Jazz aka Shivani Raghuvanshi! Made in Heaven S2 Review: Netizens Go Gaga Over Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s Prime Video Series!

One look at Shivani's Instagram account and you will see another Tara Khanna in her. With a very similar, refined taste in fashion and choices and styling that would make your jaw drop, Raghuvanshi should be praised more often. We love her in sarees but adore her in other silhouettes. We need to see more of her and we mean both on and off-screen. With a persona that's so lively but calm at the same time, Shivani will make you admire her like never before. Now coming back to why we feel her wardrobe resembles Tara Khanna's from Made in Heaven, let's check out a few of her outings, shall we? Made in Heaven S2: Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Elnaaz Norouzi and More – Check Out the Beautiful Brides From the Show.

She Looks Ethereal

Boho Chic

As She Said, Looking Jazzy!

Wild Affair

Packing a Floral Punch

Looking Hot in Hot Pink

Pretty You

Made in Heaven Season 2 is currently airing on Amazon Prime.

