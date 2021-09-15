Ever since Madhuri Dixit returned from the US to re-establish her base in Bollywood, she's on a roll. After some promising movie outings, Dixit is a frequent name as the judge on reality TV shows and these days, she's busy judging Dance Deewane 3. Madhuri has earlier stunned us with all her choices for the show and the recent one was no different. It was a simple, printed outfit that looked stunning nonetheless. Of course, Madhuri's charm added some extra 'wow' factor to it. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Unconventional Drape by Punit Balana for Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri picked a yellow, printed co-ord set from the house of Divya Rajvvir. The simple choli when paired with pants and a matching cape gave a nice festive touch to it. The Kalank actress further paired her out outfit with a matching batua bag and dainty pearl jewellery. Highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyes, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and rust coloured lips completed her look further. When it came to her hairdo, she prefered keeping it loose and wavy. Madhuri Dixit Looks Like a Royal Dream in This Sky Blue Lehenga That Costs Rs 72K (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit for Dance Deewane 3

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit is certainly obsessed with her traditional choices but who are we to complain? She looks ravishing in any silhouette that she picks and if going ethnic is her wish, so be it! So, here's looking forward to more such gorgeous outings in the future.

