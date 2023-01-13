The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15, 2023. This day marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. While Sankranti as a festival is predominantly celebrated in Maharashtra, other regions of India celebrate it as Uttarayana or Maghi. In Maharashtra, especially, women deck in black colour sarees or traditional suits to mark the occasion. For ladies who have the right outfit or simply want to buy one, we have some names who will lend you a helping hand. Makar Sankranti 2023 Greetings: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With These Wishes, Messages & Quotes.

Our Bollywood beauties have always been a connoisseur of black sarees. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, all the B-town ladies have stunned us with their charming looks in black time and again. And while we don't prefer wearing black for festivities, it's still a very appealing colour that you can wear for your evening parties and wedding receptions. So, it's only wise that you start investing in a classic black saree. And just in case you don't have one, we have some stunning options for you to choose from. Makar Sankranti 2023: Do’s And Don’ts For Good Health, Wealth, Luck & Prosperity On This Kite Flying Festival.

So go ahead and have a look at our Bollywood actresses in their pretty black sarees.

Vidya Balan's Cotton Saree

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy's Sequined Saree

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor's Sheer Saree

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Printed Saree

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's Kanjeevaram

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Elegant Saree

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Bingy Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose look in black did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).