The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 this year. This day is celebrated when the sun transits into Makara rashi. The festival is also celebrated as Uttarayana in Gujarat where kite flying competitions are held as part of the celebration. In Maharashtra, ladies wear black colour attires to mark the occasion. Traditionally it was believed that this was the coldest day of the winter season and hence black colour outfits will keep you warmer than any other colour. Sobhita Dhulipala's Earring Collection is a Must-See; Check Out Pics.

Now since Makar Sankranti is all about celebrating the festival wearing black colour outfits, we decided to highlight a few of our personal favourite looks. Earlier we discussed traditional suits in black that you can wear on this occasion and today, we'll be highlighting some black sarees that you can flaunt on this festival. From Deepika Padukone's sheer black saree to Karisma Kapoor's sequinned saree, the designs are so many to choose from. So, without taking any more time, let's check out all the beautiful black sarees donned by our Bollywood beauties that you can wear on this special day. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani & Other Bollywood Actresses Slaying in Yellow Sarees.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Makar Sankranti!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).