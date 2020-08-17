Malaika Arora is someone who can make world stop and turn around with her one shining appearance. The actress has been known for her fit and fashionable image that she carries so well. She has started to shoot for the episodes of India's Best Dancer reality show where she is seen as a judge. Hence, as a result, the fans get to see her doll up in fresh glamorous attires. The recent look she donned for the episode is silver and everything dazzling! Malaika Arora's Alluring All-Blue Look Suits Her To a 'T!' (View Pics).

The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl is seen wearing beautiful silver lehenga-choli by Manish Malhotra. The outfit has intricate work on it which makes it shimmer but in a low-key way. She paired this basic A-line lehenga with a sleeveless and backless blouse and a matching dupatta. For accessories , she carefully chose a silver maang-tikka and green bangles, leaving no room for any other fuss. Her make-up is glam and her hair left loose, style with a middle-partition. That's that for the 'Anarkali!' Here check out the pretty snaps of the star.

Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, she has been posting tid-bits from her fitness journey. She recently took to Instagram to share the asanas and explain the way of doing them in the right manner. Her fans are definitely finding her posts useful as she is currently one of the best 'fitspirations' that one can look out for!

