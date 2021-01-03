Malavika Mohanan has set the internet ablaze with her latest set of pictures. The gorgeous diva finally kickstarted with the promotions of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and boy she looks like a seductress in her outfit. The pretty lady took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos which sees her in a thigh-high slit dress looking extremely tempting. Right from the attire, styling, makeup to even her hair, Mohanan's promotional style does look impressive. It's a thumbs up from us. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Elaborating on her overall getup, the actress can be seen wearing a daring outfit which has this bustier and an abstract print all over it, giving it quite a bohemian feel. Further, wavy hair, subtle makeup and metallic heels is how the diva rounded her look. In her post's caption, she mentioned how her attire is a replica of an emoji which encapsulates her excitement for the film. Indeed, Malavika spells beautiful in the couture from the house of Saakshakinni. Malavika Mohanan’s Feisty Festive Pink Is Immensely Lust Worthy!

Check Out The Pics Below:

Here's A Closer Look:

Malavika is a stunner when it comes to fashion and hardly misses the style mark. A walk through her Instagram and we bet you'll be mesmerised with her exquisite taste. Talking about Master, it is set to release on January 13, 2021, during Pongal. So, did you like the actress in her latest style shenanigan? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

