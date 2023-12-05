Bollywood's ace designer, Manish Malhotra celebrates his birthday on December 5. He's a favourite with all the B-town folks with him even designing a few of the recent Bollywood weddings. From Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra, B-town brides picked him to design their wedding trousseau and also set some new bridal trends. And while weddings are a completely different chapter, Malhotra's usual designs too have struck a chord with masses all over. Rekha Serves Panache in Manish Malhotra's Golden Anarkali and Extravagant Head Piece for Vogue Arabia (View Pics).

From his heavily embroidered lehengas to iconic sequined sarees, Malhotra's statement attires are nothing less than sensational in B-town. He's a popular celebrity and wearing his designs is a status symbol in itself. A favourite with so many Bollywood ladies, Manish Malhotra has established his loyal base in the industry and there's no replacing him. With his signature designs that spell elegance, Manish Malhotra is a brand in himself. And his birthday is just the right opportunity to marvel at his talent and remember some of his best work. Air India Teams Up With Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms for Its Employees.

On that note, let's check out some of his best work, shall we?

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Manish Malhotra!

