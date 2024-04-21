Manisha Koirala, who is all set for the release of her upcoming series Heeramandi, on Sunday shared some pictures from the promotions of the show, exuding elegance in an off-white ethnic suit. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Heeramandi Girls Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Manisha Koirala Hang Out Together at Mahalaxmi Race Course Restaurant in Mumbai (Watch Video).

In the show, Manisha will portray the character of Mallikajaan. The actress, who is known for her work in movies like Bombay, Gupt and 1942: A Love Story, took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from the promotions of the series. The snaps show Manisha wearing an off-white kurta paired with matching palazzo adorned with golden embroidery at the bottom. She accessorised the look with a matching dupatta and juttis. The actress kept her makeup all natural -- pink lips, blushed cheeks, and eyeliner. Her hair was styled in soft curls. The post is captioned: “Heeramandi promotions.”

Manisha Koirala Looking Elegant

Heeramandi Promotions

The series also stars Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Heeramandi is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

