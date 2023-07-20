The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie is all set to grace the theatres on July 21, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. Margot Robbie has graced various events and movie premieres across the world ahead of her upcoming film's release. Margot Robbie served major fashion goals with her eccentric Barbie-inspired style and incredibly mesmerising looks at various events. Here are five Margot Robbie looks that prove that she was destined to play the iconic role of Barbie. Barbie: Margot Robbie Says ‘Women Run Everything’ in Barbie Land As Opposed to the Real World.

1. Margot Robbie at Barbie Photo Call in Los Angeles

Margot Robbie wore a custom pink and white polka dot Valentino dress. The look styled by Andrew Mukamal serves major fashion goals. Margot Robbie looks like an absolute diva in the quirky pink and white outfit. She accesorised the look with a mini yellow handbag.

2. Barbie Promotions in Palm Springs, California

Margot Robbie is seen in a pink crop top paired with a matching skirt. She styled the look with pink heels along with a mini bag and trendy sunglasses. The Hollywood actor looks absolutely stunning as she strikes a pose beside a pink car.

3. Barbie's Global Premiere in LA

Margot Robbie is seen in shiny black couture paired with matching hand gloves at the Barbie movie's global premiere in LA. Singer Nicki Minaj also attends the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie.

4. Margot Robbie in Seoul

Margot Robbie was seen in a hot pink outfit at Barbie promotions in Seoul. The Hollywood actor looks absolutely stunning in the shimmery midi dress paired with a printed shrug and pink heels. She accessorised the look with a matching pink ring.

5. Barbie Movie London Premiere

Barbie Movie's London Premiere was held on July 12. Margot Robbie wore a strapless pink dress paired with white gloves and a pearl neckpiece along with pearl earrings at the event. Margot Robbie Shines in Custom Pink and White Polka Dot Valentino Dress at Barbie Photo Call In Los Angeles.

The Barbie movie has already won a lot of appreciation even before its worldwide release. The movie is bound to take you on a trip down memory lane! Fans all across the world are eagerly awaiting the release of this iconic film.

