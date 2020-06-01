Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary Special: Paying an Ode to Her Timeless Fashion and Infallible Self (View Pics)

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marilyn Monroe continues to remain a fashion icon in the history of Hollywood. While we continue to imitate her classic style statements, the fact remains that there's no one like Monroe and there can never be. Her flying white halter dress and slingbacks is kind of memorabilia and it's often tagged as her signature attire. Monroe wasn't just a brilliant actress but also someone who took her fashion game so seriously. Probably, one of the few fashion-conscious actresses of her time who were willing to make bold choices and embrace risque fashion. Marilyn Monroe Quotes: 13 Inspirational Sayings By The Evergreen Icon That Can Totally Be Your Next Instagram Caption!

Monroe's penchant for high-waisted bikinis and pencil skirts is unmatched. She was probably Hollywood's first IT girl who knew how to take the world by storm. Marilyn was a fashion Goddess we never minded worshipping. For someone who emphasized the power of plunging necklines, she was way ahead of her times. As we celebrate the icon's birth anniversary, here's going back in time to the era that belonged to her. Makeup Museum Reveals Marilyn Monroe's Prescribed Skincare Routine.

Have a look...

You Know Who Made Polka Dots Famous in the Fashion History

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bodycon Dresses Were Always her Favourite

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Satin Gown and a Fur Stole - Classic Marilyn

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do We Need to Describe This?

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bodysuit and Fishnet Stockings - a Sultry Combo

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving Her Own Touch to a Sweetheart Neckline

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Obsession for High-Waisted Pants Started Here

Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'How to dress up like Marilyn' has always been the most googled question and her fashion journey can be a theme for MET Gala in itself. She was a well-celebrated figure, a fashion enthusiast who weaved some beautiful trends. Monroe never disappointed with her any of her fashion attempts and her spiffy and sassy fashion choices will continue to dominate the glamour industry for years to come. Here's raising a toast to a God made marvel that he was. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!