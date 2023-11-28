Wolf Lake actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead celebrates her birthday on November 28. Known for her versatility, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a director's actor who has never disappointed us on the acting front. And since we already know how brilliant she is as an actress, we won't be discussing her filmography today. Instead, let's just focus on her red-carpet moments that are equally admirable. With her atypical choices, she's always determined to woo the fashion critics and she rarely fails. Taron Egerton Birthday: Check Out a Few of His Dapper Red Carpet Looks!

From going all fiery in red to sticking to basics like black attires, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has juggled between these different designs, all while making headlines for her choices. She's a delight on the red carpet and a sight for sore eyes. From movie premieres to press events, while the occasion varies, Mary's wardrobe is always packed with all things nice and glamorous. Few words won't justify the beauty of her wardrobe and hence we'd let some pictures do all the talking. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, right? Shailene Woodley Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the Actress to Remember On Her Special Day!

On that note, to celebrate Mary Elizabeth Winstead's birthday, let's take a look at some of her best red carpet moments.

Flower Power

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Strictly Formal

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Love of Prints

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Princess Vibes

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

