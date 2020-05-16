Megan Fox Birthday Special: Her Scintillating and Daring Choices Have Always Taken the Fashion World by Storm (View Pics)

Megan Fox Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Megan Fox sure knows how to set temperature soaring, doesn't she? She made her big debut in 2001 and since then she's busy taking Hollywood by storm, one outfit at a time. Her red carpet outings have always been feminine and impactful with a dash of daring. She loves stepping out of her comfort zone while hopping in on trends that would set your hearts ablaze. She's an icon who has never shied away from bold, risk-taking looks and her appearances have always been cherished and cheered. New Transformer Movie Is All Set to Release on June 4, 2022.

A yummy mummy of two, Fox has always been admired for her ravishing outings. Her personal closet is sorted with some usual and unusual choices that are apt for any occasion. From her red carpet outings to street style, Megan is an all-rounder when it comes to different silhouettes and her inclination is not restricted to any one type. She knows how to dress up for an occasion and we love the way she carries herself with so much panache. Megan Fox Confirms Dating Shia LaBeouf in Past.

As the pretty lady gears up to cut her birthday cake, we reminisce some of her most memorable moments on the red carpet. Have a look...

In KaufmanFranco

In Donna Karan

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Armani Prive

In Jonathan Simkhai

In Roberto Cavalli

In Versace

Megan Fox's sartorial attempts have always been a drool-worthy affair. From thigh-high slits to structured gowns and blazer dresses, she has attempted various designs and nailed all of them. Here's raising a toast to her ever-changing and evolving style. Happy Birthday, Megan!