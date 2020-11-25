While the year 2020 is bent upon making our lives miserable, we have some good news that may at as a ray of sunshine! Black Panther heartthrob, Michael B. Jordan, *drum rolls please* is joining OnlyFans! Yes, People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 would be available XXX website and we're pretty sure that the internet is broken by NOW! Michael B. Jordan has an army in the name of fan following. Every girl's man of dreams, the star recently announced that he will be joining the online XXX photo-sharing platform OnlyFans with an account dedicated to his moustache. Sound weird? Wait, till you check his pics out! However, the best part is that he's doing it for a good cause that will make you proud of your craziness for him.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he said, "I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow," New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos.

He further said, "His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild." Explaining the cause he joining OnlyFans for he said, “I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account,] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down,” he said. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Some of the most popular names in the industry are on OnlyFans. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. The platform has given them a space to express themselves in a more personal space. To know more about the celeb entries on OnlyFans, you cannot miss the Bella Thorne OnlyFans controversy.

But OnlyFans is not your Pornhub.com or xnxx.com that serve tradition porn videos and XXX sex clips. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans give more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. For those who don't about the x-rated platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

