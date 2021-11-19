If pink is your colour and you don't mind looking pretty in it then Mira Kapoor might have the cutest outfit for y'all. The star wife, who's a fashion connoisseur in herself is out there making some stunning appearances these days and we are all hearts for it. While she usually woos our hearts with her ethnic choices, this time, it was a modish choice that will instantly strike a chord with you. The outfit looked fun, peppy and just the right one for every girl's wardrobe. Mira Rajput Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur: 'In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas!'

While the spring season is still very far away, trust Mira Kapoor to enjoy it early. The star wife picked a cute pink mini dress with floral prints on it. She ditched all the jewellery and settled for a pair of delicate studs instead. She kept the rest of her styling very simple by opting for matching strappy heels, straight blow-dried hair and minimal but radiant makeup. We wonder if hubby Shahid Kapoor had some adorable words to say for his darling wife, Mira Rajput! Yo or Hell No? Mira Kapoor's Blue Off-Shoulder Dress By Saaksha & Kinni.

Mira Rajput in Her Pink Dress By Urban Suburban

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira, being an outsider, has successfully cemented her place in the industry. Today, she's a brand in herself and is the face of many commercials and products. We always saw the potential in her and we are glad for she proved us right. Keep slaying girl!

