Hey there fashionistas! Today, we're discussing the one and only Miranda Kerr and her jaw-dropping red-carpet looks. She celebrates her birthday on April 20 and the day is the perfect opportunity for us to reminisce about her brilliant attempts. This supermodel slays every time she steps out onto the red carpet, and we are obsessed with her style. From her perfectly tousled hair to her killer heels, Miranda knows how to make a statement. She's a pro at pairing elegant gowns with edgy accessories, creating a look that's both classic and modern at the same time. We're talking chunky bracelets, statement earrings, and sky-high stilettos that are straight out of our dreams. Irina Shayk Birthday: A Fashion Maverick Who Keeps Her Wardrobe Chic, Bold and Fabulous (View Pics)

But what really sets Miranda apart from the rest is her ability to switch things up. One day she's rocking a sleek, form-fitting dress that hugs every curve, and the next she's wearing a flowy, ethereal gown that's fit for a fairy queen. She's always keeping us on our toes. And let's not forget about her makeup. Miranda's signature look is all about the natural glow. She keeps things simple with a dewy complexion, a light dusting of bronzer, and a pop of colour on her lips. It's effortless and chic, just like her. Dakota Johnson Birthday: If Red Carpet Was a Throne, She'd Be its Rightful Queen (View Pics).

Miranda Kerr is a fashion icon who never fails to impress us with her red carpet-looks. Whether she's going for a bold and daring vibe or keeping things sweet and feminine, she always manages to look flawless. On that note, let's check out a few of her red carpet looks that have won our hearts time and again.

Happy Birthday, Miranda Kerr!

