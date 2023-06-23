Yes, we know summers are gone and monsoon is finally here. But hey, there's no harm in prepping yourself for the October heat, right? When rains finally bid adieu to your cities, the summer season takes over briefly before winters begin to seep in. And when the temperature goes up, you feel like taking a plunge in either a swimming pool or planning a holiday to some exotic beach locale. In any case, it's essential that you are all set with the right swimwear. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Denim Skirts That You Can Flaunt in Summers!

Gone are those days when you would settle for simple black-coloured swimwear. These days, with so many designs and print options, it's only wise that you check out a variety. And with our Bollywood beauties flaunting their collections, one should definitely seek some inspiration from them. It's time you ditch all the solid-coloured swimsuits and pick something bold in prints instead. From juniors like Ananya Panday to seniors like Lisa Haydon, all the Bollywood ladies are crushing hard on these printed swimwear and we have zeroed in a few of our favourites. So, without any more time, let's check them out. Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Looks That Will Make You Say 'Mashallah'!

In Mood For Some Red

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Colourful

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colour Blocking Done Right

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the Mood For Some Blue

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Lilac

Esha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Say No To Geometric Designs

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Rainbow

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of these printed bikinis are you planning to buy? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

