Mouni Roy As the Ethereal Bride Is Here to Brighten Up Your Day With a Stunning Photoshoot for Wedding Vows!

Mouni Roy for Wedding Vows magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)]

Whether it’s ethereal ethnics or neo- ethnics or western ensembles, Mouni Roy keeps us hooked! Spending the quarantine in Dubai at her sister's family indulging in cooking, painting, gardening, being fit and channelling her gorgeous-self in some stunning outfits, Mouni's social media shenanigans have been a delight. While western ensembles are rendered sleek and sultry, courtesy a fit frame and a tryst with a strong beauty game, she does indulge in ethnic ensembles with infectious gusto. Mouni Roy turned into a cover girl for the magazine, Wedding Vows. A glamorous red vibe on the cover and a colourful bridal-esque inside pictures from the photoshoot was accentuated by a striking beauty game and opulent jewellery.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Ajay Kadam, styled by Sanjay Kumar with glam helmed by hairstylist Sharda Jadhav and makeup artist Mukesh Patil. Here is a closer look at the stunning bridal photoshoot shot at Sin City lounge in Mumbai. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy - The Modern Traditionalist Bride

A Trisvaraa embroidered fern green lehenga was teamed with a choker from Rambhajos was upped with a striking makeup of defined eyes, mauve lips and an updo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 20, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

A wine-red embroidered Chikankari red lehenga by designer Renu Dadlani was teamed with a pearl choker, an updo and minimal makeup. Mouni Roy Looks Sultry and Sexy in her Colour Block Bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

The cover had Mouni wearing a crimson-hued bridal lehenga embellished with fine nakshi and traditional gatthi work technique from label Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. A pearl and gold-toned mang tika, glossy glam accentuated by matte red lips, rosy and contoured cheeks, defined eyebrows and intense eyes with stray strands from an updo completing the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.