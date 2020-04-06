Mouni Roy Looks Sultry and Sexy in her Colour Block Bikini Set - View Pics

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is surely keeping our Instagram buzzing courtesy her super hot bikini pictures. While Sunny Leone is definitely helping us cope with the 21-day lockdown period, courtesy her Instagram uploads, Mouni is doing her bit and we can't thank her enough for it. The Made in China actress took to her social media account to share throwback pictures from one of her many holidays and we think that's a good way to drive away all our quarantine blues. Mouni Roy Is Flirty and Floaty in a Printed Dress, Her Quarantine Photoshoot Series Is All Kinds of Desirable!

"along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days)," she captioned while sharing selfies in her colour block bikini. For the ones who are depressed with their surroundings and think they have had enough of this quarantine, take a look at Mouni's Instagram uploads and maybe they will lift up your spirit. While we are certainly digging her blue and yellow beachwear set, a special mention for the radiant glow on her face that's now making us crave for a holiday. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Check Out Mouni Roy's Bikini Pictures

Posting throwback pictures or workout and cooking videos seem to be the only thing that's keeping our celebrities occupied these days. But we don't blame them. If that's their way of making the most of this current situation, so be it. We'd happily appreciate all their posts and simultaneously learn a thing or two from them.