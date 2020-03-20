Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy in Deme (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is a delight! She essayed the role of Shivanya in Naagin and glamorized it to the T. A trained Kathak dancer, Mouni is an avid bookworm and a sartorial stunner, to say the least. Not the one to hanker behind trends or expensive high line labels, we love how Mouni keeps it realistic and relevant by dabbling into homegrown labels too. Mouni's style play is a melting pot of racy silhouettes, bold cuts, unconventional hues, and unique fabrics. As one of the few television actresses to have made that dreamy transition to the big screen, Mouni keeps her steady fan following of 11.7 million on Instagram hooked, booked and cooked to her shenanigans. Mouni took to a baby pink latest strapless mini dress from the label, Deme.

The shocking trend of Latex has dominated the runways and pop culture this season. Right from Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian to Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy on the homefront, latex is synonymous with hypersexuality. The key to achieving an eye-popping vibe with this vegan fabric is to keep the other elements of the look muted. Here is a closer look at how Mouni aced this vibe. Mouni Roy Birthday Special: Her Style File is as Charming as her and We are All Hearts for it

Mouni Roy - Pretty in Pink and how!

A pink latex mini dress accentuated Mouni's petite frame. She layered up her look with a caramel toned oversized blazer. Snakeskin boots, center-parted wavy hair and subtle glam featuring dramatic eyes, nude lips completed her look. Mouni Roy Oozes Glamour in a Black Off-the-Shoulder Gown With Daringly High Slit at Femina Stylista North 2019 Finale!

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.