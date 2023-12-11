iSmart Shankar actress Nabha Natesh celebrates her birthday on December 11. The model-turned-actress marked her acting debut with a Kannada film Vajrakaya in 2015. Three years later in 2018, she entered the Telugu film industry with Nannu Dochukunduvate. With her striking features and desirable charisma, Nabha Natesh didn't have to struggle to become a fan-favourite. And with her Instagram game being so strong, it's no no-brainer that she has amassed close to 5 million followers. Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Check Out Her Best Fashion Avatars, One Look at a Time.

From stunning photoshoots to candid clicks, Nabha's Instagram page is a delight for all her fans. On days when she isn't shooting for her acting commitments, Nabha is either shooting for her photoshoots or simply holidaying in different parts of the world. One look at Nabha's Instagram account and you will find enough pictures of her winning your hearts or making you fall in love with her over and over again. Now, if you don't follow her already, we have compiled a few clicks that will instantly prompt you to hit the 'follow' button. So, without taking any more of your time, let's get started, shall we? Tamannaah Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Gets It Right All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Just Posing on a Couch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Casually Slaying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Hello Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Always Ready to Pose!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Denim Lover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Flower Power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Little Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Happy Birthday, Nabha Natesh!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).