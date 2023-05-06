Aladdin actress Naomi Scott celebrates her birthday on May 6. The English actress is also a professional singer and a sartorial queen whom we look up to. If you followed her styling during the promotions of Aladdin closely, you would have realised that she stuck to elaborate costumes, almost resembling her reel character of Princess Jasmine. But even before that, Scott was always a champion when it came to red-carpet dressing and she did register a few stunning looks under her name. Princess in Aladdin Naomi Scott Now Wants to Play a Villain for a Disney Film.

From a stunning little black dress (LBD) to a cool blue pantsuit, Naomi Scott's fashion choices are as different and distinct as chalk and cheese. She can keep it formal and turn things charming almost instantly. With her pretty features and a tall and lean frame, Scott makes nailing her appearances look so damn easy. Scott definitely has a strong personal sense of styling and that's evident from the way she dresses on different occasions. She's always aptly dressed and knows how to present herself extremely well. Naomi Scott Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Her Life.

To celebrate Naomi Scott and her special day, let's further delve into her best red carpet looks, one outfit at a time.

Pretty in Pink

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Alluring

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charming Always

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Resembles a Bond Girl

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Cool in Blue

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Naomi Scott!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).