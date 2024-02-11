Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer celebrates her birthday on February 11. Known for her impeccable sense of style and elegance on the red carpet, Dormer is a fashion force to reckon with. Whether she's attending a movie premiere, a fashion show, or a high-profile event, she always manages to turn heads with her stunning looks and effortless grace. One of the things that makes Natalie's red carpet-appearances so memorable is her ability to balance classic elegance with a modern flair. She knows how to choose dresses that flatter her figure and accentuate her best features while incorporating unique touches and unexpected details that make her stand out from the crowd. Kit Harington Birthday: Dapper Red Carpet Pics of the 'Game of Thrones' Actor To Cherish on His Special Day!

Natalie also has a fearless approach to fashion. She's not afraid to take risks and try new things, whether experimenting with bold colours, daring cuts, or edgy accessories. Her confidence and poise on the red carpet are truly awe-inspiring, and she always seems to exude an air of sophistication and glamour that is hard to match. Over the years she has delivered some irresistible looks on the red carpet that are hard to ignore or forget. From ballroom gowns to edgy pantsuits, Dormer's fashion choices make us scream 'wow' with excitement. To elaborate more on her stunning choices, let's check out a few of her red-carpet appearances. Sophie Turner Birthday: 7 Times She Was the Perfect Muse for Louis Vuitton (View Pics).

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Natalie Dormer!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).