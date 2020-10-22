Navratri this year was a rather restricted affair with patrons enjoying throwback videos of the festival. The celebration was curtailed, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but that shouldn't demotivate your spirits. No girl needs a reason to deck up, right? She can put in her blingy outfits and strike a pose simply 'cos she wants to or attend her zoom meetings in outfits that aren't particularly formal. So, why not grab this festive opportunity and start decking up in colours that are assigned to nine days of Navratri? Navratri 2020 Day 6 Saree Colour Is Yellow: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput, These Celebrities’ Traditional Look in Yellow Is Pure Gold!

The tradition has nine different colours dedicated to nine days of Navratri. After a grey, orange, white, red and blue, day six of the festival is dedicated to yellow and it's time you start decking up in one. Yellow as a colour is everyone's favourite and is not very difficult to find in anyone's wardrobe. And yet if you need some additional tips on how to dress up in yellow, you can always take some styling cues from TV actresses like Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma.

For the ones who don't like anything loud can try and wear a rather plain and simple outfit like Nia Sharma's. This simple kurta with a 'gota patti' border, when paired with a plain sharara, looks exuberant and we see no reason why should hesitate in trying it out. You can always pair it with statement earrings or simply danglers like Nia to enhance its look further. Navratri 2020 Day 5 Colour Blue: Hina Khan or Dipika Kakar - Whose Styling Attempt Gets Your Vote?

Now, coming to the ones who found Nia's outfit very dull. We have Jasmin Bhasin's chic take on the same yellow. The noodle-strap yellow choli and matching lehenga look gorgeous and perfect for the festive occasion. It has a good amount of embellishments and you need no additional accessorisation to accentuate its look further.

Since we have personally picked both these looks, we can't decide if one is better than another. But you guys can. If given a choice, whose outfit will you like to ape on day six of Navratri? Will it be Nia's or Jasmin's? Tweets us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

