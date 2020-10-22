It is day six of Navratri 2020, which means a lot more joy and bright yellow colour. On day six, Maa Katyayani is worshipped, one of the most powerful forms of Devi Durga. On this day, women and men wear traditional attires in yellow. The colour symbolises joy and cheerfulness, and we must say, it is Gen Z’s favourite shade when it comes to fashion. The colour so vibrant, yellow is back in fashion, and we are just so glad. We know the pandemic has overshadowed the joy of Navratri 2020, but cannot really come in the way of fashion. This is why, we never shy away to give you a timely reminder of what colour is for the next day of Navratri 2020. As we celebrate the festival, here we take a look back at the time when B-Town celebrities looked like a ray of sunshine in this vibrant colour. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput, these celebrities’ saree mellow yellow look is pure gold.

Being surrounded by the colour yellow within our clothing is enough to make us shriek with happiness during this time. It fills us with positive vibes, makes us feel happier in our appearance and yellow colour is genuinely a mood booster. And this is why it is a perfect colour to beat the pandemic blues in a festival. Navratri 2020 virtual celebration can be a little more fun as you add yellow colour in your costume. A simple yellow saree is just so perfect for the season and if you lack any fashion inspiration, check out these celebrities whose look in traditional attire will instantly enhance your mood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks So Classy and Elegant in Yellow Sari!

Kriti Sanon Channeling Her Sunshine Mood!

Simple and Beauty, Meera Rajput Knows How to Pull off That Look

Gorgeous Deepika

Aren’t they looking gorgeous? That is the power of a sari, and when the colour is yellow, the fashion strength doubles to outshine everyone else in the room. We hope you are having fun during this Navratri and making the most of it, while still keeping the safety protocols in mind. Happy Navratri 2020, everyone!

