Sharad Navratri is one of the essential Navratris which is celebrated in India with incredible joy and enthusiasm. It falls between September and October in the Gregorian calendar. The nine-day festival begins on the first day of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. Navratri 2022 begins on September 26, Monday. Devotees will indulge in the holy worshipping of Maa Durga’s idol by bringing her home with complete devotion. It is believed that Goddess Durga appears in nine different forms with each passing day of Navratri. For that, every deity adorns a unique colour that takes precedence on this festive day. The Navratri colour for Day 1 celebrations is ‘white’. As people worship Maa Shailputri on the first day of Sharad Navratri, they must wear white to mark the traditions on this delightful day. While some women choose to wear sarees, others stick to staple suits to celebrate the nine nights exquisitely. If you’re looking for some style inspiration to wear white dresses on Navratri, take cues from these TV actresses who donned whites with pretty vibes! Below, find Navratri 2022 Day 1 outfit ideas in white.

1. Disha Parmar in Glamorous Saree

Disha and her ethnic looks are breathtaking! If you’re looking for something stylish yet classic, you can drape yourself in a simple white saree just like she did! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Disha Parmar Is a Vision in White Saree, View Photos of TV Star

Disha Parmar's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

2. Shraddha Arya in Sheer White Saree or Beautiful Lehenga?

It’s up to you to decide whether you want to go for a custom saree or a stunning lehenga for Navratri! Be it anything, whites can always bring out the elegant beauty in you with vogue. Take some inspiration from Shraddha and pick your fit for the evening.

Shraddha Arya's Style Guide in White

Shraddha Arya in White (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Ankita Lokhande in White Chiffon Saree

Add some glam to your festive occasion by opting for a stylish drape that weaves out the magic in you! Ankita in a chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse set saree goals for all the fashionistas. Her kohled eyes are just WOW! Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style

Ankita Lokhande's Saree Look in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

4. Hina Khan in White Cotton Kurta

Subtle yet stylish? Hina is here to the rescue. Her fashionable kurta is amped up with oxidised jewellery to make it the perfect fit for festive celebrations.

Hina Khan in White Kurta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

5. Surbhi Jyoti in All-White Kurta Pants or Floral Saree?

The actress is giving some real choices for a traditional festival! Her gorgeous kurta set can be the graceful choice for Navratri, but her lovely saree can actually bring your aesthetic self to the fore in the most appealing way. Your choice matters!

Surbhi Jyoti's Style Guide in White

Surbhi Jyoti in White (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri! Celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri by adorning yourself in white. Make a choice and take motivation from these actresses who exude elegance and charm in their white outfits!

