The holy festival of Navratri is about to begin and the preparation for which must be going on in full swing. From taking special Dandiya and Garba lessons to sorting wardrobes with all the essentials, girls always look forward to this nine-day-long festival and celebrate it religiously. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. During these nine days, one is expected to wear different colour attires since each day has a special colour assigned to it. Navratri 2022 Day 4 Colour and Date: Take Style Cues From TV Actresses To Wear This Sunshine Colour on Fourth Day of Sharad Navratri.

On day three of Navratri 2022, you will be wearing outfits in royal blue colour. The colour denotes authority, trust, and confidence and as the name suggests, looks extremely elegant. Many of us have blue as our favourite colour, hence, it's easily found in everyone's closet. It's one of those safe colours that will never disappoint you. From ethnic lehengas to co-ord sets, any design would look classy and chic in this colour and we suggest you start hunting for these outfits already. Falguni Pathak Releases New Navratri Track Called ‘Vasaladi’ Ahead of Sharad Navratri 2022; View Tweet.

Although, if you need any helping hand in picking the right outfit in royal blue colour, we have some of the most stunning looks by our Bollywood beauties. So go ahead and have a look at their choices.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

