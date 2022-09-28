The festival of Navratri has begun in full swing and those who follow, are busy dancing their hearts out to the tunes of Dandiya and Garba. For those who are unaware, Navratri is a nine-day long festival that's celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Each day has a significant colour attached to it and this year, one is expected to wear yellow colour outfits on day four. It started with white, followed by red, royal blue and then yellow. Navratri 2022 Bhog for 9 Days: From Ghee to Sesame Seeds, List of Prasad To Offer to 9 Forms of Goddess Durga During Sharad Navratri Festivities.

Yellow as a colour signifies happiness, warmth and sunshine. It's a rather warm colour that looks vibrant if styled right. The colour is not easy to find in everyone's wardrobe and some of us are wary about wearing it. However, with little styling tips, nailing this shade would be as easy as one, two, or three. And to help you with this query, we have personally handpicked some of the prettiest and most charming looks in yellow, nailed by our beloved Bollywood beauties. So this Navratri, don't shy away from wearing yellow. In fact, take some style cues and nail it to the hilt. Navratri 2022 Day 5 Colour and Date: From Ankita Lokhande to Drashti Dhami, TV Actresses Who Give Major Festive Style Goals With Their Ethnic Looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Anarkali

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone in Her Sunshine Yellow Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor in her Traditional Suit

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Wear

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Indo-Western Look

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

