Neha Dhupia, the former Miss India, actress, host, judge of Roadies, a darling mother and more celebrates her birthday on August 27. She's an inspiration to many out there as she wears many titles with a lot of panache. She is a perfect example of a 21st-century woman, who does anything and everything in her own way. While we all know that she's fab on-screen, Neha is also a fashion maverick, who's damn good when it comes to style. She's never meh in the style department, and that's what makes her the best out of the lot. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump (View Pic).

Right from ethnic, contemporary, western, something over-the-top, basic to even acing the maternity style game, Neha's fashion has been fierce, just like her. We love how she promotes flowy couture all day, all time. In the fashion confused Bollywood, we think she is very much sorted when it's all about her OOTD. In a nutshell, if we had to describe her fashion, then it's fuss-free. And as she turns 41 today, we have compiled the best of her looks from Instagram that scream glam. So, let's get started. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Ethnic Maternity Fashion!

Orange Is The New Black!

A Bow-Themed Gown...Woah!

In Gaurav Gupta's Signature Couture!

Flowy and Breezy Style!

The Magic Is In The Skirt!

Eleganza!

The Desi Punch!

The Floral Extravangaza!

That's it, guys! These are some of the style gems from Neha's wardrobe. To be precise, the actress always plays and has fun with fashion without compromising her personal taste which in a way weaves powerful style shenanigans all the time. Here's wishing her a great birthday. Rise and shine. Stay tuned!

