Neha Dhupia is amongst the beauty queens who managed to have an impact in Bollywood. After winning the Femina Miss India contest in 2002, Dhupia was then sent over to the Miss Universe pageant. While she didn't win a crown there, she was placed in the top 10 contestants and that earned her an entry in Bollywood. And as we all can see, there has been no looking back for her ever since. Dhupia has definitely come a long way since her initial days in Bollywood and her fashion choices have often struck a chord with us. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Are All Smiles As They Pose Together at Indian Sports Honours 2023.

Now Neha isn't your typical B-town dresser. She was often criticised for her weight issues but that never bothered her. She continued making appearances and impressing us with her sartorial picks. Today, she's amongst the gutsy celebs in B-town who don't let their body type restrict them. Neha's grace is unmatched and the way she pulls off different outfits is highly commendable. From a powerful pantsuit look to a stunning bold evening gown, there's nothing that she hasn't tried and nailed. Neha Dhupia Wishes Hubby Angad Bedi With the Sweetest Birthday Note and Mushy Pics on Instagram!

To elaborate more on her gutsy choices, let's check out some of her best appearances.

In Ohaila Khan

In Saeed Malas

In Sarang Kaur

In Pallavi Mohan

In Nour By Neharika

In Pooja Bagaria

In Gaurav Gupta

So, which of Neha Dhupia's looks did you find most charming? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

