While the new year is just a couple of days away, we bet girls are busy picking their party outfits. Of course, with night curfew coming in place in different states including Maharashtra, the celebration of New Year will be curtailed. People will have to stay indoors and celebrate with their near and dear ones instead of going to restaurants and pubs to ring in the occasion. But whoever said staying home can't be fun? Year Ender 2021: From Baggy Pants to Bold Prints, Here Are the Fashion Trends That Ruled This Year.

If the novel coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's definitely that home can be so much to you. Home parties with your inner circle can certainly be entertaining and you can always dress up for it. You can pick your classic LBDs or some blingy, sequinned dress that's right for the occasion and get ready to bring in the new year in style. And just in case you need some outfit inspiration or understand the colour of this season, our B-town ladies will surely lend you a helping hand. New Year's Eve 2021: Five Fun Ideas to Celebrate NYE At Home With Family to Usher in New Year 2022.

From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, let's have a peek inside some celebrity wardrobes and get ready to slay on the night of December 31, 2021!

Sara Ali Khan's LBD With Bling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Or a Classic LBD like Ananya Panday's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

How About Tara Sutaria's White Bodycon Dress?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Or A Sequinned Tube Top with Pants Like Janhvi Kapoor's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Or Simply Opt for a Hot Evening Gown Like Mouni Roy's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

You Can Also Slay in a Printed Maxi Dress Like Radhika Madan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Disha Patani's Hot Pink Dress Can Also Do the Trick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

With this, let's hope that we certainly helped you pick the right outfit for this big night. And while you get your look right, here's us extending some warm new year greetings for our beloved readers.

Happy New Year, guys! Let's hope the pandemic ends this time!

