Popular rapper cum singer, Nicki Minaj celebrates her birthday on December 8. The Trinidad-born singer who is known for her versatility in music is also a fashion icon of recent times. Though Nicki's fashion is not everyone's cup of tea, she sure enjoys an immense fan following. A red carpet queen, Minaj and her bold style statements have wooed fashion critics time and again. From going all sensuous to keeping it wild, Nicki's personal sense of styling is different and so unusual. Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Photo With Drake After Collaboration Announcement for His New Album (View Pic).

From her appearances at the Grammy, and Billboard Music Awards to the Met Gala, Nicki's red-carpet choices have always been phenomenal. She likes to make an impression with her appearance and she rarely disappoints. And while one may think that she likes to restrict her colour palette, let us prove them wrong. Nicki loves having a riot of colours in her wardrobe and that explains why her outings are always so colourful. From red and blue to pink and purple, Minaj's love for colours is evident in what she wears. To elaborate more on her style file, let's take a look at some of her best red-carpet avatars, shall we? Nicki Minaj Surpasses 28 Billion Streams on Spotify, Becomes the First Female Rapper To Achieve This Feat.

Fiesty in Red

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Dramatic

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Hour

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barbiecore

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Voluptuous as Always

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

