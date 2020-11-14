Olga Kurylenko celebrates her birthday today and while we are busy watching her moments as Bond girl, it's time we take a look at her sartorial attempts. A red carpet delight, Olga has always been a fascination for us. Her stunning choices have often struck a chord and her red carpet moments have been nothing but alluring all time, every time. From Armani Prive to Dolce & Gabbana, Olga's fashion moments include some brilliant designs from these top designer houses and it's time we reminisce some of her beautiful moments. Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: The Reigning Queen of Hollywood Who Dominates the Fashion World Like No One Else (View Pics).

From elegant gowns to cutesy dresses, there's nothing that Olga hasn't tried to flaunt on the red carpet and the end results have always been charming. From lilacs pants to classic black gowns, her style palette goes from being millennial chic to classic and contemporary. One look at her appearances and you get an idea of her smart wardrobe. Her choices are ravishing and she nails them with equal chutzpah. As the French-Ukrainian actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we remember some of her best sartorial attempts and you can join us in admiring her. Tom Hardy Replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond After No Time to Die?

In Armani Prive

In Attico

In Balmain

In Burberry

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Elie Saab

In Peter Pilotto

The ongoing year has been a rather tough one for Olga. She was among the celebrity names who contracted COVID-19 but her recovery was fortunately very quick. She was quick in informing her admirers about her positive test results and the simultaneous recovery. We hope the year ahead turns out be very prosperous, healthy and lucky for her. Here's sending her tons of birthday wishes and raising a toast to her gorgeous self.

Happy Birthday, Olga Kurylenko!

