While Ananya Panday is busy shooting with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next, the girl is also taking some time out to shoot for her new indoor photoshoots. Recently the SOTY 2 actress decided to share some sensuous pictures with her fans and we are certainly going all crazy about it. While her bestie Shanaya Kapoor is making headlines for her uber-cool clicks already, Ananya too is ensuring that she gives her company for the same. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Ananya picked a rather cool one-off shoulder monokini from the house of Rara Avis and paired it with a beige jacket. The styling for the same was done by the very brilliant Lakshmi Lehr. Ananya casually posed on a couch and yet manage to exude all the glamorous vibes. With her coral lips, pink cheeks and nude eyes, she kept her makeup simple and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. We also loved her hair which was styled in simple beach waves. The attempt really looked sexy and Ananya managed to nail it with all the chutzpah. Ananya Panday Joins the Cool Camouflage Fashion Gang, This Promotional Style Is Edgy Chic!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides Shakun Batra's next, Ananya will also be seen in Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will mark his debut in Bollywood and the project is being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. With such great projects in her hand, we can definitely say, she's on the right path in the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).