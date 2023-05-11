XXX OnlyFans star, Demi Rose has a huge fan following on Instagram as well, not just on the 18+ subscription-based website. She has no qualms about posting the hottest images & videos flaunting her curvaceous body. Instagram model Demi Rose draws attention with her bold and assertive style. Expressing that she exists on social media as a sex symbol at every opportunity, the famous model again pushed her limits and stretched out in her leopard-print dressing gown. Young model Demi Rose, famous for her social media posts, is frequently on the viral trends with her bold and XXX-tra sexy style. It's raining likes and comments on the brave poses of the famous phenomenon that she is. Demi Rose Dons XXX-Tremely TINY Bikini From Her Picturesque Holidays in St. Lucia.

Just recently, OnlyFans queen Demi Rose went BOLD in a gold monokini, flaunting her curvaceous body. British model Demi Rose, followed by about 20 million people on Instagram, does not hesitate to show off her curves. This time, the famous model knew no bounds again and stretched out in her leopard-print dressing gown. Followers of the curvy model, who is not afraid to give her fans a sight to behold, praised her. Some comments that accompanied the post were: 'You look gorgeous', 'Beautiful lady', Stunning rare beauty,' and 'Sexiest woman in the world'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

The XXX OnlyFans model recently sizzled on Instagram as she wore a semi-naked on Instagram, which was basically a barely-there flowy dress, making fans go crazy! In her chat with Women Fitness, Rose discussed her diet. "I am always very aware of what I eat and love eating healthily," she says. She further said that she had to cut some things out of her diet to make it healthier. "I try to avoid as much carbs as I can," she revealed. "And I never eat bread, or pasta and I avoid sugar at all costs."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).