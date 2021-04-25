Oscars 2021 is barely a day away and we know how it feels. However, this year due to the pandemic, the show will be a bit different as precautions will be the topmost priority. Having said that, the winner predictions for this year's Oscars are everywhere. So, will Riz Ahmed win in the Best Actor category? will Nomadland bag the maximum trophies? Well, the cat will be out of the bag once the ceremony starts. But before that, one cannot deny that all eyes are also on 2021's red carpet. From Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Porter to Angelina Jolie, we've seen some ah-mazing fashion out there over the years. Oscars 2021: Nomadland, MANK or Minari – Predicting the Winner in Every Major Category of the 93rd Academy Awards!

But, why cheer these ladies, when our very own desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra has served some serious style goals in the past on the Oscars red carpet. From choosing a gorgeous Zuhair Murad creation to nailing it in a custom-made Ralph & Russo outfit, PeeCee's wardrobe for the Oscars has been hit so far. This year, we have her Netflix film, The White Tiger nominated in the adapted screenplay category. And so, her presence is expected on the red carpet. With this, let's take a look at her past fashion outings from the award ceremony. Oscars 2021 Live Streaming, Date & Time: Here’s When and Where to Watch the 93rd Academy Awards Online.

Oscars 2016

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2016 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Priyanka made her debut in a stunning looking off-shoulder sheer Zuhair Murad creation at Oscars 2016. Right from the hairdo, mini purse to the striking lip shade, all matched well with her overlook. That's not it, as, for the (Vanity Fair) after-party, she went all glittery with neatly done hair. FAB!!!

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2016 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Oscars 2017

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra picked a wow-looking all-white gown by Ralph & Russo gown for Oscars 2017. She amped up her look with some sparkly jewellery. And then for the after-party, PC looked tempting hot in a Michael Kors black outfit. The attire flashed her toned figure and we loved it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscars 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their Vanity Fair Oscars after-party debut as a married couple in 2019. During the same, the actress was seen opting for an Elie Saab halter neck dress along with Chopard jewellery. Nick also looked dapper in a statement suit.

Well, after looking at her above appearances of the diva, we are sure that her fans are excited to see her at the Oscars 2021 red carpet. Considering, PeeCee announced this time's Academy Awards nominees, she will mostly make it to the gala event for sure. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).