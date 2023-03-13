The prestigious Oscars ceremony was held on the night of March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Deepika Padukone arrived at the soiree looking like a million bucks in her black velvet Louis Vuitton gown. While Brendan Fraser received the trophy for Best Actor for his role in The Whale, Michelle Yeoh grab the Best Actress trophy for Everything Everywhere All At Once. And while the award ceremony went on smoothly, its red carpet was equally fantastic in itself. RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Dinesh Karthik’s Early Morning Prediction Comes True.

From Emily Blunt who looked super chic in her white Valentino gown to Eva Longoria who looked irresistible in her Zuhair Murad creation, celebs did put their best fashion foot forward for one of the most important nights of the year. We have compiled a list of best-dressed celebs from the soiree and you can check them out right below. Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser Thanks The Whale's Cast and Crew in His Emotional Speech for His Best Actor Win at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Michelle Yeoh in Dior Couture

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton

Lady Gaga in Versace

Rihanna

Emily Blunt in Valentino

Jessica Chastain in Custom Gucci

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

You can check out the complete list of winners at the 95th Academy Awards here.

Watch Oscars Best Dressed Celebs Here:

