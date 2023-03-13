The annual Academy Awards were held on the night of March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. And as expected, it turned out to be a glittery event. While we had Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt and Michelle Yeoh on one side adding some much-needed glamour to the night, there were Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and others who probably needed a little more prep to get their styling right for the event. Yes, they, unfortunately, made their way to our worst-dressed celebs in the end. Oscars 2023 Best-Dressed Celebs: Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh, Lady Gaga & Others Who Rocked the Red Carpet!

From Florence Pugh whose Maison Valentino outfit didn't help her frame to Salma Hayek who could have worn something less jazzy, these celebs eventually didn't have their big red carpet moment at the Oscars 2023. We have curated an entire list of celebrity fashion outings that didn't carve an impression on our minds this year. Oscars 2023: RRR Trio Pay Homage to India on Red Carpet As Ram Charan-Jr NTR Twin in Black Ethnic Velvet Outfits, SS Rajamouli Opts for Kurta and Dhoti (View Pic).

Florence Pugh in Maison Valentino

Hong Chan in Prada

Zoe Saldana in Fendi

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

Winnie Harlow in Armani Prive

You can check out the complete list of winners at the 95th Academy Awards here.

