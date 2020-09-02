Model and author, Padma Lakshmi is taking the internet by storm by one picture at a time. The gorgeous diva turned the Instagram into a scorching hot place with her latest posts. For those uninitiated, she celebrated her 50th birthday on September 1. Yes, Padma Lakshmi is 50 and we are not even kidding! On this special occasion, she posted a super sexy pictures from her stroll on the beach. Happy Birthday, Padma Lakshmi! Here's A Look at the Hottest Instagram Pics of the Sexy Model-Turned-Chef as She Turns 50.

Padma Lakshmi is seen in a pair of hot pink bikini. She makes ageing look like a walk in the park with this image posted by her on Twitter. The photos are also a great reminder for the women out there to embrace themselves and take the phrase 'age is just a number' very, very seriously. Putting on a pair of glares and tying a messy bun, she posed for that super ravishing photo shoot on the beach. In her caption, she wrote, "50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started."

Padma Lakshmi Slaying At 50

50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started✨ pic.twitter.com/1bBYCxqKgN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Waves!

Cold Or Hot?

Just a little bit cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jrp2Wl4H4T — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Journey Through Pictures

View this post on Instagram 50 feels pretty great 🎂 #virgoseason A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Sep 1, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

Well, the author of Easy Exotic definitely knows how to make each day count with a pinch of glamour added to it! As she said in her tweet, 50 is definitely the new 30 with better and bigger dreams in the eyes! We look forward to more bold and inspiring posts from her. What about you?

