Eid ul-Fitr (also spelt as Eid al-Fitr), often referred to simply as Eid, is a joyous Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. Eid 2024 will likely be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, depending on the moon's sighting. As you celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of celebrity-inspired Pakistani dresses for the day. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Other B-town Hunks in Traditional Wear.

These celebrity-inspired Pakistani dress ideas for Eid ul-Fitr offer a range of options to suit different style preferences, allowing you to celebrate the occasion in fashion-forward yet culturally authentic attire.

Mahira Khan's Traditional Shalwar Kameez

Emulate Mahira Khan's elegant style by opting for a classic shalwar kameez ensemble in rich jewel tones like emerald green, royal blue, or deep burgundy. Look for intricate embroidery or embellishments to add a touch of glamour to your outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Saba Qamar's Contemporary Anarkali

Take inspiration from Saba Qamar's modern yet traditional look by choosing an embellished anarkali dress with a flowing silhouette. Opt for soft pastel hues or vibrant shades adorned with delicate thread work, sequins, or mirror work for a festive touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Ayesha Omar's Chic Fusion Attire

Channel Ayesha Omar's chic style by experimenting with fusion wear. Pair a statement crop top with a voluminous skirt or dhoti pants, incorporating traditional Pakistani elements such as intricate embroidery or ethnic motifs for a contemporary yet culturally rich ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar Style Studio (@ayesha.omar.style.studio)

Maya Ali's Regal Sharara

Get inspired by Maya Ali's regal style with a stunning sharara ensemble. Choose a voluminous sharara paired with a fitted kameez adorned with intricate embroidery or embellishments. Opt for rich, vibrant colours like maroon, navy blue, or deep purple for a royal Eid look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Aiman Khan's Elegant Gharara

Mimic Aiman Khan's refined elegance with a traditional gharara suit. Select a gharara set featuring a flared kurta and voluminous gharara pants, embellished with intricate zari or resham work. Complete the look with statement jewellery and a dupatta draped gracefully over the shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Iman Ali's Minimalistic Kurta Ensemble

Embrace Iman Aly's minimalist style by opting for a simple yet elegant kurta ensemble. Choose a well-tailored kurta in a neutral colour palette like ivory, beige, or blush pink, adorned with subtle embellishments or delicate embroidery. Pair it with straight trousers or palazzos for a timeless Eid look that exudes sophistication and grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial)

Eid is a time of spiritual reflection, gratitude, and community bonding as families and friends come together to engage in prayer, share festive meals, and exchange gifts. The day begins with special prayers at mosques, followed by a morning of festivities that include wearing new clothes, giving charity (known as Zakat al-Fitr), and visiting relatives and neighbours to spread goodwill and blessings.

