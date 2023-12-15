Pantone recently announced its colour of the year for 2024 and it's peach fuzz. According to Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Peach Fuzz is just the right colour for the moment we're living in. It reflects basic human needs and desires many may feel during these challenging times. The colour is unlike the one for 2023 - Viva Majenta which was appreciated for its vibrancy. Peach fuzz, on the other hand, brings along a feeling of peace and it's a rather soothing shade that instantly calms you. Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Is Peach Fuzz – It's Time To Envelop Yourself in PANTONE 13–1023 Peach Fuzz!

While the colour is not a popular choice when it comes to everyone's wardrobe, it's still not very hard to find. If you are a sucker for anything that's subtle and love such soothing shades, peach fuzz may very well be the highlight of your 2024 wardrobe. Now just in case you need some help in picking outfits in this shade, we can lend you a helping hand. From Katrina Kaif to Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan, our Bollywood beauties have strutted in style wearing different shades of peach and we have compiled all of their pictures below. So, without taking any more time, let's have a quick look at it, shall we? Lucky Fruits for New Year 2024: From Oranges to Peaches, 5 Fruits in Feng Shui That Will Attract Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in Your Favour in the Coming Year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, are you ready to start hoarding outfits in this shade?

