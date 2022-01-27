Parineeti Chopra is busy serving us some fashion goals these days. The Kesari actress who's currently co-judging a reality TV show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan on Colors TV is picking some stunning outfits for her appearances and we are completely in awe of all of them. After she looked resplendent in some classic sarees and then in a sharara set and also lehenga choli, Chopra picked a rather modern outfit as her next #ootd. And keeping in mind the spirit of Valentine's Day (we believe), she chose to go ahead with a gorgeous red dress.

Styled by Bollywood's ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Parineeti picked a red off-shoulder maxi dress for her recent appearance. The bodycon dress perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and the actress certainly pulled it off with utmost grace. She ditched all the heavy jewellery and preferred to pick a pair of delicate earrings instead. With highlighted cheeks, dewy eye makeup, light pink lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a messy ponytail, she completed her look further.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti's new red hot outfit has certainly served as an inspiration for the upcoming season of love. To all those lovely ladies who are busy hunting for their V-day outfit and need something chic and sensuous to wear on this big day, can take cues from this Bollywood beauty. And those who aren't fond of such celebration, can always bookmark and keep it for their future reference, right?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2022 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).