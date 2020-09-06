Pippa Middleton left the English media swooning when she appeared as the Maid of Honour at sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding. The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was the new paparazzi favourite and what followed next was a series of gush fest on and about her lifestyle. She was that ordinary but a gorgeous sister of a member of a royal family who had a humble background and an amazing personality. Soon Pippa started being a regular name in the British tabloids and next thing we know, she was a celebrity who was ruling the streets of Britain with her uber-cool, extremely chic wardrobe. Happy Sister's Day: Bella Hadid - Gigi Hadid To Kate Middleton - Pippa Middleton, Here's a Peek At The Most Stylish Sister Duos in Hollywood!

Pippa's not really British when it comes to her dressing style. She's more into floral dresses that would ideally match her USA contemporaries. Those cutesy dresses at Wimbledon followed by formal wear define her modish take on fashion. She's not very much inclined towards those typical Chanel suits that London ladies obsesses about. She would rather pick a comfy silhouette with a pastel hue than anything else in this world. Besides her floral-print dresses, Pippa's also affectionate towards her handbags and has a collection that would make you go green with envy. The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Pictures of The Most Awaited Wedding of 2018.

But that's a topic for some other day. Today let's talk and discuss her amazing closet and pick seven of her most chic appearances. Have a look...

Pretty in Pink

Vibrant in White

A Lacy Affair

Giving Floral Prints Some Break

Flaunting her Love for Pastel Hues

It's Red and It's Hot and That Makes it Red Hot!

Colour-Blocking Done Right

Pippa is an English socialite, author and columnist who should be among the fashion icons you look up to. Her charming smile coupled with all those fashion endeavours blend in to give an additional push to her already amazing self. We hope the year ahead brings her all the happiness in the world. Happy Birthday, Pippa, have a great one!

