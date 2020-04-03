Pooja Hegde Redefines Luxe Flamboyance, One Ensemble at a Time in This Classy Photoshoot!

Pooja Hegde for Pernia's Pop-Up Shop The Magazine Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is stunning and she knows it! A former beauty pageant contestant, model-turned-actress, Pooja Hegde keeps fashion lovers and critics alike hooked on to her shenanigans. Not the one to stick to the styling sensibilities of a particular fashion stylist bit hiring one as the mood and occasion demands, Pooja belongs to the rare breed of beauties who look exceptional in any given style. Additionally, effortless charm and elegance outline all her millennial styles. Her lithe and towering frame coupled with a flawless complexion allows her to turn into a designer’s muse at major fashion weeks. Pooja Hedge turned muse for Pernia Quershi's label, Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and flaunted some designer ensembles to vie for! A perfect glam rendered Pooja impeccable in this photoshoot!

The photoshoot was lensed by Rahul Jhangiani and styled by Shirin Salwan. The glam was helmed by Tenzin Kyizom. Here is a closer look at Pooja's splendid moments that she spent playing dress-up. Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy? Whose Couture Fabulousness Is a Hoot?

Pooja Hegde - Suit Up!

A brocade printed pantsuit featuring a blazer and pants were contrasted with red pumps, bronzed glam and centre-parted wavy hair. Pooja Hegde Channels a Tangy Tangerine and an Abundance of Floral Vibe, This Is How She Rolls in Spring!

Pooja Hegde - Ethnic Elegance

A lapel styled blouse with an embellished navy blue lehenga was teamed with wavy hair, a diamond choker and subtle glossy glam.

Pooja Hegde - Ravishing in Red

A red embroidered and mirror work embellished lehenga featuring a one-shoulder blouse was teamed with a dramatic nose ring, glossy glam and side-parted wavy hair.

On the professional front, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 with Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon. She was also seen in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action-drama with Allu Arjun and Tabu. She will be seen in the Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni.