She is our favourite #WomanCrush! For numerous reasons, of course! Loving and living by the mantra of - why choose anything BASIC when you can SHINE instead?, Priyanka's glorious life is a lesson in itself! An engaging screen presence, brilliant acting chops coupled with a witty demeanour, inherent confidence and spunk all align perfectly for our Desi Girl! On the fashion front, Priyanka is a hoot! Right from slamming the naysayers to wooing them too, there is always something about her that never ceases to intrigue us. She has carved a heady fashion arsenal that transcends trends and is always high on mood! A recent Instagram post saw her take on pretty pink silk puff-sleeved shirt from the London based label, Lisou. The printed shirt was teamed up with a perfect sun-kissed vibe and pulled back hair with dainty gold-toned jewellery.

From hobnobbing with the crème la crème at some of the most sought after red carpets to making those poignant points at varied forums in her capacity as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka brings in with her strong style that has only elevated in recent times by collaborating with Mimi Cuttrell who also happens to style the famed Hadid sisters. Here is a closer look at her pretty in a pink mood. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Perfectly Contoured Cheeks In Her 'Sunkissed' Office Selfie Is Prompting Us To Take Makeup Tutorials From Her!

Priyanka Chopra - Pretty, Pink And Puff

A 'Betty' pink lily print silk shirt worth £250 (approximately Rs.24,371) Was teamed up with chunky gold earrings, a necklace, a low bun and subtle makeup. Priyanka Chopra Had a Fabulous Moment With Fine Florals Worth Rs 38,000!

Priyanka Chopra in Lisou (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen in the Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Also touted to feature in The Matrix 4, she will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series, Citadel with Richard Madden.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).