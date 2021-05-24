Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a stunner; the diva loves to turn heads with her sartorial choices and this time, at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 she did the same thing. The Sky Is Pink actress arrived on the 2021 BBMAs red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas, she looked breathtakingly beautiful. Later, Priyanka has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her along with her hubby Nick from the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

The actor can be seen in the pictures donning a custom-made sheer nude Dolce and Gabanna thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. Priyanka is shining bright in the beautiful full-sleeve ensemble as it has crystals. The gorgeous actress accessorised her look with drop diamond earrings and a bracelet from Bulgari. To style her look, she has opted for large gold lace-up corset belt. The belt is the most iconic belt in the history of fashion as it has been a celebrity favourite since it was showcased by Dior in their fall 2007 collection. The actress was styled by the famous Hollywood stylist Law Roach. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures from the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

The Gorgeous Diva

The Stunner

A picture with Nick Jonas

She has also shared another beautiful picture with Nick along with a husband appreciation post. She wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!” Soon after Priyanka posted the picture, husband Nick Jonas was quick to comment on the same; he wrote, “I love you more.” Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Los Angeles after staying in London for few months to accompany her husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards.

