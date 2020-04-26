Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics)

Cape Dress fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pantsuits may still be in vogue but have you ever tried a charming cape dress? It holds a certain aura to it and the women wearing one certainly exudes all the powerful vibes. While power dressing is certainly here to stay and there are no two ways about it, why pick only pantsuits when you can add million other things under this robust department? Cape Dresses seem to be a perfect substitute for anyone who wishes to serve some empowering women vibes. A dress, of course, adds a certain feminine touch against a silhouette that's otherwise dominated by a coat and a pant. When Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rai Hydari and Sayani Gupta Gave Us Those Snazzy Neon Goals for Ethnic Ensembles!

When Priyanka Chopra stepped out in her bright orange dress with her cape sleeves, we knew the trend has finally gained the required momentum. These outfits were a big rage in 2019 but their popularity is not going to recede anytime soon. Of course, the emphasis is always on the 'flowy' part but its overall package should work out fine for you. Whoever said capes are reserved for superheroes and superheroes alone should check out its new obsession in the fashion world.

The mania for cape dresses is far from getting over and we have picked five best styles that we have adored since its onset last year. Check out.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie giving all the superhero-like vibes with her black cape dress.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra dishing out some fashion lessons in her chic orange cape dress paired with matching pumps. When Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar Flaunted Their Love for the Happiest Hue, Bold Orange!

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miranda Kerr flaunting her baby bump in style. The Australian supermodel certainly highlighted the new maternity wardrobe trend by adding a cape gown to her list of must-haves.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan Markle is most certainly obsessed with her cape dresses. The former Duchess of Sussex has her palette sorted with different designs that vary from gowns to dresses. All she has to do pick one for the right occasion.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwyneth was probably the best-dressed celeb that night when she wore a chic white gown with a simple cape. You can always wear capes over your gowns to add some drama and be assured for the result will be always so charming and never disappointing.