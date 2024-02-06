Puja Banerjee, the gorgeous actress who stole our hearts with her performance in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna celebrates her birthday on February 6. She has been setting Instagram on fire with her stunning saree pics. Her style game is always on point and her saree collection is truly admirable. From traditional silk sarees to modern chiffon drapes, Puja can carry any saree with elegance and grace. Her saree pics are a perfect inspiration for all the saree lovers out there. With her impeccable sense of style and fashion, Puja has managed to turn heads with her saree looks. Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Beyhadh 2 Hottie That Will Leave You Amused.

What we love about her saree pics is that each one is unique and different from the other. Whether it's a simple cotton saree or an embellished designer piece, Puja knows how to make it work. Her pics in different sarees are a reflection of her personality - bold, beautiful, and confident. If you're a saree lover, Puja Banerjee's Instagram account is a must-follow. She also shows you how to accessorize them, how to style them, and how to make a statement with them. Her saree looks are a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and yes, we can't get enough of them. Ankita Lokhande Birthday: Bold, Edgy and Colourful, The Manikarnika Actress’ Style Is Unmatchable!

On that note, let's check out a few of her looks from Instagram.

Just Looking Like a Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Chic Always

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Polka Mayhem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Bengali Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Beauty in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Happy Birthday, Puja Banerjee!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).