Actress Radhika Madan's Instagram post on Thursday gives fans a reason to beat the heat. In the mid-shot pool picture, Radhika oozes oomph in red beachwear and designer shades. Radhika Madan Moonwalks Her Way Home to Delhi (Watch Video).

"Not in Maldives," Radhika write as caption. The witty caption, of course, refers to the fact that many stars have been posting beachside pictures from Maldives in the recent months. Radhika Madan Says a Delightful Hello to Summer With a Bright Cover for Reverie Magazine!

Check Out Radhika Madan's Instagram Post Below:

Radhika had recently informed fans that she was going home to Delhi to spend time with family.

