Angrezi Medium actress, Radhika Madan is on a fashion spree these days. The newcomer who's currently promoting her next release, Shiddat is turning up the heat with her sensuous appearances, one after another. After a stunning crop top cum bralette paired with checkered pants, she opted for a simple, cool white mini dress to go about with her media interactions and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. She exuded all the girl-next-door vibes while we couldn't stop rooting for her. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Radhika picked a white printed mini dress from the house of Rebella. She styled her outfit with white strappy heels, ditched all the jewellery and picked a pair of hoops instead. She kept her makeup extremely subtle with well-defined brows, pink lips, contoured cheeks and curled eyelashes. The outfit was apt for your casual day dates and a must to have in every girl's wardrobe. For those who love chic dresses and minimal fashion, this one's for you! Radhika Madan Gives Fans a Reason To Beat the Heat, Shares a ‘Not in Maldives’ Pool Picture!

Radhika Madan for Shiddat Promotions

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan is steadily establishing her base in Bollywood. After debuting with TV, she successfully ventured into Bollywood mainstream cinema and has been busy with all her releases. She's certainly a promising talent to look out for and we can predict a bright future for her ahead.

