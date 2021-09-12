Angrezi Medium actress, Radhika Madan is on a fashion spree these days. The newcomer who's currently promoting her next release, Shiddat is turning up the heat with her sensuous appearances, one after another. After a stunning crop top cum bralette paired with checkered pants, she opted for a simple, cool white mini dress to go about with her media interactions and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. She exuded all the girl-next-door vibes while we couldn't stop rooting for her. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.
Radhika picked a white printed mini dress from the house of Rebella. She styled her outfit with white strappy heels, ditched all the jewellery and picked a pair of hoops instead. She kept her makeup extremely subtle with well-defined brows, pink lips, contoured cheeks and curled eyelashes. The outfit was apt for your casual day dates and a must to have in every girl's wardrobe. For those who love chic dresses and minimal fashion, this one's for you! Radhika Madan Gives Fans a Reason To Beat the Heat, Shares a ‘Not in Maldives’ Pool Picture!
Radhika Madan for Shiddat Promotions
Radhika Madan is steadily establishing her base in Bollywood. After debuting with TV, she successfully ventured into Bollywood mainstream cinema and has been busy with all her releases. She's certainly a promising talent to look out for and we can predict a bright future for her ahead.
