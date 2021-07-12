Radhika Madan is definitely the next big name in Bollywood. The girl is already on the right track and is busy signing some amazing projects currently. While she has already wowed the critics with her acting proficiency, she has also impressed the fashion aficionados with her styling skills. With that cool, charming millennial vibe around her, Madan is able to slay in all different attires while we keep ogling at her one too many pictures. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Radhika's stylist, Sukriti Grover took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion outing and boy, was that LIT! She paired her grey metallic skirt with a neon green crop top and matching pumps. With her hair left open in soft curls, nude lips and shimmery eyelids, she was able to exude some oomph and glamour. Radhika was last seen in Netflix's Ray and she earned some critical acclaim once again for her performance in the same. Radhika Madan's a Casual Delight, Strutting In Style in Her Red Crop Top and Blue Jeans (View Pics).

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anyway, coming back to her #ootd, are you impressed with her choice of outfit for the occasion? While we can't stop raving about it, what are your thoughts about it? Is it a hit or flop? Drop in your comments on Twitter at @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).